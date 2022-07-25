Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 99 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 139,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

ABT opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.09. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

