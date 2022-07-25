Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 54,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $121.08 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

