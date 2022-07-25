Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

