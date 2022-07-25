Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

