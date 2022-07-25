First National Trust Co Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $127.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.