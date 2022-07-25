First National Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

