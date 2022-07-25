First National Trust Co Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $134.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.