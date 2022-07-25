FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

