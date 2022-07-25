FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

