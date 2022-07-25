Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $561.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.63 and a 200 day moving average of $558.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.