Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.