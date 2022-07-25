Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 625 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,381,000 after buying an additional 69,077 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $143.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

