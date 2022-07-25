CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.65.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

