Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $109,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

