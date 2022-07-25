Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $195.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

