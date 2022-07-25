Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 7th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $467,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Down 5.8 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.