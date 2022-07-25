Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 94,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $76,105,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.