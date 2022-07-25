5,094 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.02. The stock has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

