Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

WY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

