WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $232.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.38.

WEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $208.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

