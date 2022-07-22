Wells Fargo & Company Trims Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $175.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.81. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.