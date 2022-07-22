Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

