The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Shares of DIS opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

