The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

