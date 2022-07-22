The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $108.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

PGR opened at $111.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

