The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

