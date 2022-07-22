SVB Leerink Lowers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $194.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average is $174.34. The stock has a market cap of $450.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

