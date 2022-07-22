Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 576 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $399.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.