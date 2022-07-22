Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $476,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $789.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $722.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

