Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,336 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

