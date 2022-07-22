Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

