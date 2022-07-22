Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

