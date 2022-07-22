Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.
Shares of JBL stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
