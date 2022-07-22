Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,723 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

