Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $109.02 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

