Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $425.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.79.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 3.2 %

SBNY opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $265.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.