Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Declines By 18.9%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DTM opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

