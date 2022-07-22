ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $216.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.43.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,101 shares of company stock worth $8,459,902. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 272.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

