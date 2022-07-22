Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 562 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,742,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.