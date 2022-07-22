ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $520.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.58.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $460.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average of $511.64. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 418.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

