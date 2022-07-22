Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

