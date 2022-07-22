ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Buys $27,236.04 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 6,315 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,062.40.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 236,616 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,616.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 5,950 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,593.00.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 2.0 %

RWLK opened at $1.02 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 253.78%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 402,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.