Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 749 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

