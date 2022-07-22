Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Polaris by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $114.04 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.