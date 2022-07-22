Piper Sandler Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $142.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 185,461 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,972,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

