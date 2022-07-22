Piper Sandler Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $165.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HES. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hess by 99.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,842,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,818,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.