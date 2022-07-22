Piper Sandler Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $111.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

