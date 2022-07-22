Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 18.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $485.70 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.03 and its 200-day moving average is $436.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.