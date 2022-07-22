Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -761.72 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.