Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $107.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.